UPDATE 1-Roundy's sees IPO priced at $10-$12/shr

* Plans to offer up to 18.2 mln shares

* To use proceeds to repay debt

* Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan underwriting the IPO

* Applied to list on the NYSE under symbol "RNDY"

Jan 26 U.S. supermarket chain Roundy's Parent Co Inc said it expects its initial public offering of up to 18.2 million shares to be priced between $10 and $12 apiece.

In December, private equity owned Roundy's had filed for a $230 million initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Roundy's, which operates about 158 grocery stores under the Pick 'n Save, Rainbow, Copps, Metro Market and Mariano's Fresh Market retail banners, has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RNDY."

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based supermarket chain, which is owned by private equity firm Willis Stein & Partners, plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay debt.

The underwriters for the offering are lead by Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies.