April 16 Engaged Capital LLC has written to Rovi Corp, which sells television guide programs to cable providers, seeking changes to the company's board.

Engaged Capital, which owns 550,000 shares of Rovi, is seeking to replace three of Rovi's long-term directors, Andrew Ludwick, James Meyer, and James O'Shaughnessy, with David Lockwood, Raghavendra Rau and Glenn Welling. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)