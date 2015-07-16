Rovi to appeal court order favoring Netflix in patent case

July 16 Rovi Corp, a digital
entertainment guides provider, said it will appeal a California
court decision to invalidate five of its patents and the order
that Netflix did not infringe the patents.
"We are disappointed in, and strongly disagree with, the
court's decision finding the five patents invalid and plan to
appeal that decision," Samir Armaly, Rovi's executive vice
president of intellectual property and licensing, said in a
statement.
Reuters could not immediately reach Netflix for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
Rovi, which provides digital entertainment guides, has
sought to enforce its patents over the past few years and is
fighting streaming video providers such as Netflix and
Amazon.com Inc, which it accuses of infringing its
patents.
Santa Clara, California-based Rovi's intellectual property
portfolio includes patents licensed to pay TV providers such as
Comcast Corp, Time Warner Cable Inc, DISH
Network Corp and DirecTV.
The case is in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, Netflix Inc v Rovi Corp; case no: 11-cv-6591.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)