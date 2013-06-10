UPDATE 1-Netflix does not infringe on Rovi patents -preliminary ruling

WASHINGTON, June 10 The internet video streaming
service Netflix Inc does not infringe on Rovi Corp
patents for interactive television program guides, an
International Trade Commission judge said in a preliminary
decision.
The full commission plans to issue a final decision in the
case in October.
Rovi shares fell as low as $24.20 following the news but
later recovered to $25.43, down 4.1 percent, in afternoon
trading. Netflix shares were up 0.5 percent at $221.37.
In mid-2012, Rovi accused several companies of infringing on
its patents for on-screen guides for TV listings. LG
Electronics and its subsidiaries settled with Rovi,
as did Mitsubishi Electric Corp and its subsidiaries.
Netflix had been accused of infringing on four Rovi patents
but was found innocent in all cases.
At the same time, U.S. consumer electronics company Roku,
founded in 2008 to stream Netflix videos, was found innocent of
infringing on one Rovi patent.
ITC Judge David Shaw declared one of the Rovi patents
invalid but said the other three were valid. His decision was
dated June 7 but appeared on the ITC web site on Monday.
In a statement, Rovi noted the finding of validity for three
patents.
"We are pleased that the majority of the patents involved
were confirmed valid," Samir Armaly, a Rovi executive vice
president of worldwide intellectual property, said in a
statement. "We will continue to seek to license companies to the
technologies that we've developed and to protect our
intellectual property from unlicensed use."
Netflix said only that it was "pleased with the initial
determination and look(s) forward to the full commission
confirming it."
The case, at the International Trade Commission, is No.
337-845.