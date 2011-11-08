UPDATE 1-Rovi Q3 rev misses Wall Street, shares slump

* Q3 adjusted EPS $0.63 vs est $0.61

* Q3 revenue $196.5 mln versus est $197.9 mln

* Shares down 22.2 pct after hours (Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Digital entertainment technology firm Rovi Corp reported fourth-quarter revenue that missed market expectations as sales at its consumer software business fell 16 percent, sending its shares down by more than a fifth in extended trade.

The company develops copy protection software used by telecom and cable companies, movie studios and set-top box makers makers, and metadata on movies and music.

July-Sept net income slid to $1.8 million, or 2 cents a share, from $36.4 million, or 35 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 63 cents a share, on revenue of $196.5 million.

Consumer software revenue fell to $34.4 million.

Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 61 cents a share, on revenue of $197.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company fell to $35.80 in after-market trade. They closed at $46.02 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)