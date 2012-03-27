Angry Birds maker buys Finnish gaming studio

March 27 Angry Birds maker Rovio said on Tuesday
it had bought Futuremark Games Studio, the gaming arm of Finnish
benchmarking software firm Futuremark, for an undisclosed sum.
The acquisition of the studio - known for its space-games
Unstoppable Gorg and Shattered Horizon - comes a week after
Rovio launched its latest Angry Birds Space game.
Its new game was downloaded more than 10 million times
within first three days, topping the sales charts on Apple
platforms in 104 countries.
Rovio, the Finnish company behind the world's most
downloaded mobile game, has been valued at up to $9 billion
little more than two years after it first launched Angry Birds
for Apple's iPhone.
Angry Birds games have been downloaded more than 700 million
times and are the fastest-growing games on Facebook.