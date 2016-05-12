Angry Birds maker Rovio bets nest egg on 3D movie

| HELSINKI
HELSINKI May 12 Finnish smartphone games maker
Rovio Entertainment Ltd is hoping to revive the cool of its
widely-known but aging Angry Birds franchise with an animated 3D
Hollywood film financed out of its own pocket.
The original Angry Birds, launched in 2009, remains the top
paid mobile app of all time. But its creator's fortunes have
dwindled after it failed to create new hit games; last year
Rovio cut a third of its staff, hived off non-core businesses
and booked a nearly $15 million annual loss.
Now the company is pinning its hopes on "The Angry Birds
Movie", which premiered this week in France and French-speaking
Belgium.
"The whole (movie) project will have a positive impact on
all of our business operations," Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta told
Reuters, adding that the company was expecting to return to
profits this year.
Rovio bankrolled the $73 million feature film itself.
"It's a question of risk and reward, but it's also about
creative control," Mikael Hed, executive producer and chairman
of wholly owned subsidiary Rovio Animation co, told Reuters.
"The one who pays the bill gets to decide what's in the movie."
The movie expands on the origin story of what made the birds
so angry -- that green pigs had stolen the birds' eggs. The
characters may have a fresh look, but for its legions of fans,
it has plenty of references to the original game where players
use a slingshot to fire angry bird bombs at the pigs.
The movie was directed by veteran animators Clay Kaytis and
Fergal Reilly, known for their work with Disney and Sony
Pictures, respectively. The voice-over cast features Sean Penn
and 'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage.
Rovio launched a movie-based Angry Birds Action! game sequel
in April and has signed up promotional deals with the likes of
McDonald's and Hennes & Mauritz.
Sony Pictures is handling the movie's marketing and
distribution.
"The challenge for the movie will be to see how loyal those
original fans are and whether the movie can bring in new fans to
both the movie, and then back to the games," said analyst Jack
Kent from research firm IHS Technology.
Ultimately, however, Rovio must find new hit concepts.
"I think Rovio needs to look at alternate properties in
order to secure its future," said Steve Bailey, another IHS
analyst. "The company can't depend on Angry Birds for much
longer."
While many companies have created games out of movies, the
reverse approach is less common, outside of a handful of
examples like the Lara Croft Tomb Raider franchise last decade.
A movie based on Playstation console game Ratchet & Clank
has performed below expectations at the box office since its
release in April.
"The Lego Movie", linked to the 83-year-old line of plastic
bricks, however, was a big success in 2014 and helped revive its
toy sales.
Movie tracking site boxoffice.com forecast "The Angry Birds
Movie" to score $43 million in weekend after its U.S. opening on
May 20, noting that the film is the only fully animated film
scheduled to be released this month.
Rovio won't say what its own expectations are but it is also
counting on the release to boost its licensing and merchandising
business through a string of new deals with companies including
toymakers Lego and Hasbro, and Chinese ecommerce giant
Alibaba.
(Editing by Eric Auchard and Sonya Hepinstall)