Angry Birds exec says company worth billions-report

HELSINKI Aug 18 An executive of Rovio,
developer of the mobile game Angry Birds popular among users of
Apple Inc's iPhone, said the company was worth several
billion dollars, according to Finnish magazine Kauppalehti
Optio.
Rovio Chief Marketing Officer Peter Vesterbacka told the
magazine that a valuation of between $700 million and $1
billion, given in a Forbes report in July, was too low.
The company should instead be worth several billion dollars,
he was quoted as saying, noting Facebook games company Zynga was
estimated to be worth between $20 billion and $25 billion.
"We are not selling though -- unless somebody offers
enough," Vesterbacka was quoted saying in the interview
published on Thursday.
Sky-high valuations of Internet-related and other technology
stocks have come into focus particularly since the flotation of
LinkedIn Corp , whose strong first-day premium helped
spark talk of a repeat of the tech-stock bubble which burst in
early 2000.
Rovio's chief executive told Reuters earlier this year that
the company was aiming for a stock market listing in New York in
two to three years.
The company has raised $42 million from venture capital
firms Accel Partners, Atomico Ventures -- the firm started by
Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstroem -- and Felicis Ventures.
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)