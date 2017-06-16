Angry Birds maker Rovio says IPO possible in future

HELSINKI, June 16 Finnish mobile game and
animation studio Rovio, maker of the Angry Birds game, said it
could list on the stock exchange in the future, while declining
comment on a media report that China's Tencent Holdings
was looking to acquire the company.
Technology news site The Information, citing unnamed
sources, reported that Tencent was exploring a possible $3
billion bid for Rovio and also said Rovio may consider an IPO.
"We and our shareholders regularly assess different
alternatives to further develop Rovio," the company said in an
emailed statement on Friday when asked about The Information
report.
"A stock exchange listing at some point in the future could
be possible in order to support the continued strong growth of
Rovio and its strategic targets. However, Rovio and its owners
have not made any decisions regarding a possible IPO," the
company said.
Tencent was not immediately available for a comment.
Following years of falling earnings, job cuts and
divestments, Rovio returned to profit last year as the release
of its Angry Birds movie helped boost game sales.
The company is 70-percent owned by Kaj Hed, the uncle of the
company's co-founder Niklas Hed.
Last year, Tencent bought a majority stake in Finland's
other prominent game maker, Supercell, in a deal valued at $8.6
billion.
