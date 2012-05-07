Angry Birds maker says finances ready for listing

* 2011 profit margin 64 pct
* 2011 sales 75.4 mln euros, pretax profit 48.1 mln
* 200 mln active users at end-2011
* First public results, preparing for listing
By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI, May 7 Rovio Entertainment, creator of
Angry Birds games, said its finances were good enough for a
listing after revealing a strongly profitable 2011 in its first
public disclosure of business results.
The company forecast a strong year ahead, and said it was
now preparing for an offering by ensuring it meets corporate
governance requirements.
"This company is preparing itself and getting ready," Anders
Lindeberg, Rovio's head of investor relations, told Reuters.
Rovio reported 2011 sales of 75.4 million euros ($99
million) and profit before taxes of 48 million. The company did
not provide historic data, but has said 2010 revenues were
around $10 million. It also reported a 64 percent profit margin
for the year.
Rovio, originally founded in 2003, has been valued at up to
$9 billion just over two years since it launched its first hit,
Angry Birds for Apple's iPhone.
Since then the games - in which players use a slingshot to
attack pigs who steal the birds' eggs - have been downloaded
more than 800 million times and had 200 million monthly users
are end-2011, just short of Zynga's 240 million.
Rovio plans to launch several more titles in 2012, which
include also a non-Angry Birds title, Chief Executive Mikael Hed
said.
Rovio was upbeat about growth continuing based on growing
cellphone sales and significant investments it has made in
product development, branding, brand protection and corporate
infrastructure.
"2012 looks fantastic," Hed told Reuters in an interview.
"We have had some very strong download numbers over four
months."
Its Angry Birds Space game was downloaded more than 50
million times in 35 days since its launch in March.
Rovio is also expanding its brand to toys and playgrounds,
and is taking the birds to the big screen. The first full-motion
animated movie featuring the characters is in works and the
short animations are a YouTube hit.
Consumer products, which includes merchandising and
licensing, generated around 30 percent of revenues last year,
with the share higher in the fourth quarter, Hed said.
Last year Rovio raised $42 million from venture capital
firms including Accel Partners, which previously backed Facebook
and Baidu, and Skype founder Niklas Zennstroem's venture capital
firm Atomico Ventures.
Rovio was founded after three students including Niklas Hed
-- CEO Mikael Hed's cousin and now Rovio's COO -- won a
game-development competition sponsored by Finnish mobile phone
maker Nokia Oyj and Hewlett-Packard CO.