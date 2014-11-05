Contract driller Rowan's profit doubles on higher rates

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Nov 5 Contract driller Rowan Companies Plc's third-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher rates for its rigs and an income tax benefit.
The company's net income rose to $119.6 million, or 96 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $51.9 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 22 percent to $467.7 million. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015