Driller Rowan reports quarterly loss on impairment charge

Feb 27 Contract driller Rowan Cos Plc reported a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year earlier, as it wrote down the value of 12 of its oldest jack-up rigs by $438.4 million.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $326.9 million, or $2.63 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $49.7 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 41 percent to $556.2 million. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)