Rowing-Repeat of Boat Race incident can't be ruled out

LONDON, April 8 British Olympic Association
chairman Colin Moynihan has acknowledged a repeat of an incident
such as the one that disrupted Saturday's Varsity Boat Race
between Oxford and Cambridge can not be ruled out.
Moynihan told BBC Radio 5 on Sunday that security measures
for the London 2012 Games were reviewed constantly but said it
only took one idiot to ruin an event.
"Both the police and security operations around all venues
and athletes are being reviewed day by day. That is so we can
have the best chance of an incident-free Games," he said.
"It just takes one idiot, similar to the idiot [at the Boat
Race], who causes major disruption. That's why all the security
measures need to be put in place to minimise the chances of that
happening.
"You can never completely remove it but you can do
everything possible to minimise it."
A man taken from the Thames after Saturday's unprecedented
incident was named later as 35-year-old Trenton Oldfield, from
east London. He will appear before magistrates on April 23
charged under the Public Order Act.
The two crews were racing close together near the halfway
mark when an intruder in a wet suit appeared near the boats and
the race had to be stopped.
Cambridge won the re-start by 4-1/4 lengths after Oxford
broke an oar and there was more drama after the race when
exhausted Oxford bow man Alex Woods collapsed in the boat.
He was taken to hospital but organisers said later he looked
set to make a full recovery and he has since returned home.
At the 2004 Athens Olympics marathon a kilted intruder
darted on to the road and bundled off the race leader. He was
the same man who ran on the track at the British Grand Prix at
Silverstone in the previous year.
(Writing by Dave Thompson, editing by John Mehaffey; to comment
on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more rowing for
more Olympics)