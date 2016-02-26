版本:
U.S. sets conditions for Hikma's takeover of Boehringer's Roxane

WASHINGTON Feb 26 Drug manufacturer Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc will sell the rights and assets of two generic drugs and relinquish its U.S. marketing rights to a third generic drug in order to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that Hikma's proposed $2 billion acquisition of Roxane would likely be anticompetitive, the FTC said on Friday.

The agency said the proposed consent order "preserves competition by requiring the companies to divest to Pennsylvania-based Renaissance Pharma Inc three strengths of anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant prednisone tablets and all strengths of lithium carbonate capsules, used to treat bipolar disorder."

Roxane Labs is the U.S.-based generics unit of German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

