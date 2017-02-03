U.S. fines RBS $85 mln for forex swap rates manipulation bid

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it ordered the Royal Bank of Scotland to pay an $85 million fine as part of a settlement reached on Friday to settle charges RBS tried to manipulate a key foreign exchange swaps benchmark rate.
RBS tried to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix (USD ISDAFIX) rate from 2007 to March 2012, the CFTC said in a statement. "RBS engaged in the unlawful conduct in order to benefit certain derivatives positions it held that were priced or valued off of the USD ISDAFIX benchmark," it said.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh)
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
