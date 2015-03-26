Union Bancaire Privee set to buy RBS's Coutts international-source

ZURICH, March 26 Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) is set to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's international private banking arm Coutts international, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The British bank is expected to announce the deal on Friday, the source said.

The Financial Times had earlier reported UBP is expected to pay about $600 million to $800 million, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The source declined to tell Reuters the price of the deal, but said the range reported was accurate.

Spokespersons for Geneva-based UBP and Coutts International were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Writing by Joshua Franklin)