Royal Bank of Scotland to exit U.S. mortgage business

BRIEF-Applied DNA Sciences signs 5-year supply agreement for bulk DNA manufacturing
* Applied DNA Sciences signs 5-year supply agreement for bulk DNA manufacturing
Nov 13 Royal Bank of Scotland Plc's securities unit will now exit its U.S. mortgage trading business after originally planning to shrink it by two-thirds.
Exiting mortgage backed-security, commercial real estate and commercial mortgage-bond sales and trading "is a necessary part of repositioning our US business," an RBS spokesman said in an emailed statement.
RBS said in May it will eliminate hundreds of jobs in the United States over the course of two years to help reduce assets ahead of new rules by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The largest foreign banks, with $50 billion or more in U.S. assets, need to set up an intermediate holding company subject to the same capital, risk management and liquidity standards as U.S. banks, the Fed said in February.
"We have made significant progress against our goals and are well ahead of plan," the RBS spokesman added.
"We continually evaluate all aspects of our business on a regular basis to ensure we are strategically positioned to deliver optimal results to our clients and shareholders."
The company plans to retain its non-mortgage asset backed securities team. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Applied DNA Sciences signs 5-year supply agreement for bulk DNA manufacturing
MOSCOW, April 20 The Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday the bank may cut the key rate by 25 or 50 basis points when it holds its next board meeting on April 28.
TOKYO, April 20 Western Digital Corp, the U.S. partner of Toshiba Corp in a semiconductor venture, is in talks with state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) and the Development Bank of Japan and would consider a joint bid with them for the chip business, a senior official said on Thursday.