RBS appoints new finance chief from Credit Suisse

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
LONDON, April 4 Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed a new finance director, poaching Ewen Stevenson from Credit Suisse where he was co-head of investment banking for Europe the Middle East and Africa.
In a statement on Friday RBS said Stevenson has been appointed Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer at the lender, starting in the new role on May 19.
Stevenson's career at Credit Suisse spanned 25 years and he was a senior member of the bank's team advising the British government on its bailouts of RBS and Lloyds during the financial crisis. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott)
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.