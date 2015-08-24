RBS loses bid to toss U.S. regulator's mortgage bond lawsuit

Aug 24 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
has lost a bid to escape a U.S. regulator's lawsuit accusing it
of misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into buying $32 billion
of mortgage-backed securities ahead of the financial crisis.
U.S. District Judge Alvin Thompson in Hartford, Connecticut,
on Friday rejected the bank's bid to dismiss the lawsuit by the
Federal Housing Finance Agency, the conservator for Fannie and
Freddie since their government takeover in 2008.
The ruling is a major blow for RBS, which the FHFA recently
estimated could face $13 billion in damages if the case went to
trial.
RBS, which is 78 percent-owned by the British government
following the crisis, had argued that a recent U.S. Supreme
Court ruling in an environmental case meant that the FHFA had
sued too late in filing the lawsuit in 2011.
But Thompson ruled that a law passed in 2008 that
established the FHFA in the wake of the financial crisis
extended the period of time the agency had to bring lawsuits.
The provision, Thompson wrote, "establishes one limitations
period that applies to both the federal and state claims in this
case."
A spokeswoman for RBS did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on Monday. The FHFA declined to comment.
The case against RBS is the biggest and last of 18 lawsuits
the FHFA filed in 2011 over about $200 billion in
mortgage-backed securities that various banks sold to U.S.
mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The FHFA contended that in buying $32.1 billion in
mortgage-backed securities from RBS, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
relied on false and misleading statements contained in offering
documents, leading them to suffer massive losses.
Overall, the FHFA has already obtained $18.7 billion through
settlements and judgments against 16 banks, including Bank of
America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche
Bank AG.
That sum includes $806 million the FHFA won in May after it
took Nomura Holdings Inc and RBS to trial in one of the
lawsuits. That case is on appeal.
The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v. The Royal Bank
of Scotland Group Plc, U.S. District Court, District of
Connecticut, No. 11-01383.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)