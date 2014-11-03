RBS to aid City of London police with training on financial crime - FT

Nov 3 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Plc
has signed an agreement with the City of London Police
to help them with free training and advice on financial crime in
a deal to be announced on Monday, the Financial Times
reported.(on.ft.com/1wW4yZ7)
This move follows news last week that the bank set aside 400
million pounds ($640 million) to cover potential fines for
manipulating currency markets and warned further charges for
past misconduct would continue to hit its
profits.
The newspaper reported that officers insist any investigation
into the bank will be kept separate from this new venture and
that the bank's employees will not be involved in police
operations.
The deal comes as big banks are signaling that a settlement
over alleged manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign
exchange market is near with regulators in both the United
Kingdom and the United States.
Representatives at RBS and City of London police were not
immediately available for comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.6270 British pound)
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)