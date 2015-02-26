版本:
2015年 2月 26日

Mizuho in talks to buy RBS' North America loan assets - source

TOKYO Feb 26 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc is in talks to buy Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC's North American loan assets, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The acquisition, likely worth several hundred billion yen (several billion dollars), could be announced as early as Thursday, said the source who declined to be identified because the deal was not yet public.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that Mizuho was aiming to reinforce its overseas business and shore up its earnings power through the deal.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Stephen Coates)
