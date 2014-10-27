MOVES-RBS appoints Martin Knott head of trade, global transaction services

Oct 27 Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Martin Knott head of trade, global transaction services (GTS).

Prior to joining RBS, Knott worked in Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of trade for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Knott, who has 30 years of experience, will begin in December and report to Carole Berndt, head of GTS.

Knott, who started his career at Barclays Plc, had worked at RBS before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)