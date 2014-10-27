版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 27日 星期一 22:51 BJT

MOVES-RBS appoints Martin Knott head of trade, global transaction services

Oct 27 Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Martin Knott head of trade, global transaction services (GTS).

Prior to joining RBS, Knott worked in Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of trade for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Knott, who has 30 years of experience, will begin in December and report to Carole Berndt, head of GTS.

Knott, who started his career at Barclays Plc, had worked at RBS before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐