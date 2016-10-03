RBS to pay $120 mln to resolve Connecticut mortgage bond probe

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will pay $120 million to resolve a Connecticut state investigation into the bank's underwriting of toxic mortgage-backed securities ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, authorities said on Monday.
The deal, announced by Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen and state Department of Banking Commissioner Jorge Perez, came as the bank has been seeking to resolve a series of probes and lawsuits over mortgage bonds. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.