版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 3日 星期二 15:18 BJT

BRIEF-Royal Carribean insider sells 12,698 shares at $78.1/shr

March 3 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd :

* Says Bernt Reitan, director of the company, sells 12,698 shares on March 2

* Average sale price is $78.0928, ranging from $78.0400 to $78.1610 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐