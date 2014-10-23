Royal Caribbean's quarterly profit jumps 34 pct

Oct 23 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world's second-largest cruise operator, reported a 34 percent jump in quarterly profit as bookings rose for its Asia and Europe cruises.

The company's net income rose to $490.2 million, or $2.19 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $365.7 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.3 percent to $2.39 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)