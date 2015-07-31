Royal Caribbean's profit rises 34 percent

July 31 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world's second-largest cruise operator by revenue, reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly profit as passengers spent more onboard and demand rose for its Caribbean cruises.

Net income rose to $185 million, or 84 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $137.7 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 4 percent to $2.06 billion.

Royal Caribbean's net yields, which include ticket sales and onboard spending, rose 4.2 percent on a constant currency basis in the quarter. (Reporting by Nayan Das and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)