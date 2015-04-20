Royal Caribbean's quarterly revenue falls about 4 pct

April 20 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd reported a 3.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, as a strong dollar hurt onboard spending by customers from outside the United States.

The company's net income rose to $45.2 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $26.5 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.82 billion from $1.89 billion.

The company's shares fell 5.3 percent to $74.90 in premarket trading on Monday.

