UPDATE 1-Royal Caribbean cuts profit forecast on higher fuel prices

April 20 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd cut
its adjusted profit forecast for the year, citing a jump in fuel
prices since January and a strong dollar.
Shares of the world's second-largest cruise operator by
revenue, which also reported lower-than-expected quarterly
revenue, fell 7.6 percent in premarket trading.
The company said on Monday that it now expects adjusted
profit of $4.45-$4.65 per share for the year ending December,
lower than its January forecast of $4.65-$4.85.
The forecast includes a 36 cents per share impact from a
strong dollar and a rise in fuel prices, the company said.
Royal Caribbean said it now expects fuel expenses of $834
million based on current prices, up from its previous forecast
of $806 million.
Brent crude, the global benchmark for crude oil
prices, has risen 36 percent from mid-January to close at $63.45
per barrel on Friday.
The company's first-quarter revenue missed analysts'
estimates as a strong dollar crimped onboard purchases by
customers from outside the United States.
The dollar gained nearly 9 percent against a basket
of major currencies in the first quarter after rising 13 percent
in 2014.
Royal Caribbean's net yield in the first quarter ended March
31 was down 5.4 percent on a reported basis.
Lower cruise operating expenses boosted the company's net
income to $45.2 million, or 20 cents per share, from $26.5
million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 3.7 percent to $1.82 billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 13 cents per share
on revenue of $1.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Royal Caribbean's shares fell to $73 in premarket trading.
Up to Friday's close of $79.03, the shares had risen 54.6
percent in the past 12 months.
Shares of larger rival Carnival Corp also fell 2
percent to $46.01 in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)