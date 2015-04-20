UPDATE 1-Royal Caribbean cuts profit forecast on higher fuel prices

(Adds details, forecast; updates share movement)

April 20 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd cut its adjusted profit forecast for the year, citing a jump in fuel prices since January and a strong dollar.

Shares of the world's second-largest cruise operator by revenue, which also reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, fell 7.6 percent in premarket trading.

The company said on Monday that it now expects adjusted profit of $4.45-$4.65 per share for the year ending December, lower than its January forecast of $4.65-$4.85.

The forecast includes a 36 cents per share impact from a strong dollar and a rise in fuel prices, the company said.

Royal Caribbean said it now expects fuel expenses of $834 million based on current prices, up from its previous forecast of $806 million.

Brent crude, the global benchmark for crude oil prices, has risen 36 percent from mid-January to close at $63.45 per barrel on Friday.

The company's first-quarter revenue missed analysts' estimates as a strong dollar crimped onboard purchases by customers from outside the United States.

The dollar gained nearly 9 percent against a basket of major currencies in the first quarter after rising 13 percent in 2014.

Royal Caribbean's net yield in the first quarter ended March 31 was down 5.4 percent on a reported basis.

Lower cruise operating expenses boosted the company's net income to $45.2 million, or 20 cents per share, from $26.5 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.7 percent to $1.82 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 13 cents per share on revenue of $1.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Royal Caribbean's shares fell to $73 in premarket trading. Up to Friday's close of $79.03, the shares had risen 54.6 percent in the past 12 months.

Shares of larger rival Carnival Corp also fell 2 percent to $46.01 in premarket trading.

