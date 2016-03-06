U.S. Coast Guard searching for man who fell off cruise ship

NEW YORK, March 6 The U.S. Coast Guard was searching on Sunday for a 46-year-old man who fell off a cruise ship near the Florida coast early on Saturday morning.

Texas resident David Mossman fell about 100 feet into the sea from the 10th deck of a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd ship, the Navigator of the Seas, around 3 a.m. on Saturday, the Coast Guard said.

A helicopter and an airplane were launched to begin searching on Saturday. As of Sunday morning, the Coast Guard had covered up to 1,676 square nautical miles but had not located Mossman. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Mark Potter)