Royal Caribbean orders two cruise ships from STX France

PARIS Dec 5 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd , the world's second-largest cruise operator, said it had ordered two cruise ships from STX France and expects delivery of the first ship in the fall of 2018, with the second vessel to be delivered in early 2020.

In a separate statement on Friday the French economy ministry said the order was worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.49 billion.

STX France is 66.6 percent owned by South Korea's STX and 33.3 percent by the French state.

