Royal Caribbean orders two cruise ships from STX France

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 21
April 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS Dec 5 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd , the world's second-largest cruise operator, said it had ordered two cruise ships from STX France and expects delivery of the first ship in the fall of 2018, with the second vessel to be delivered in early 2020.
In a separate statement on Friday the French economy ministry said the order was worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.49 billion.
STX France is 66.6 percent owned by South Korea's STX and 33.3 percent by the French state.
($1 = 0.8078 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
April 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Tesla Inc founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk said his latest company Neuralink Corp is working to link the human brain with a machine interface by creating micron-sized devices.
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.