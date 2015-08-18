UPDATE 1-Sale started of insolvent Imtech Germany

* More than 40 parties express interest - administrator
* Administrator aims to sell Imtech Germany as a whole
* Some interested parties want only parts
* Interest comes mainly from construction sector - sources
FRANKFURT, Aug 18 The insolvency administrator
for the German unit of bankrupt Dutch engineering services
company Royal Imtech said on Tuesday it had launched
the sale of the business.
"Interest could be huge. We have already received more than
40 qualified expressions of interest," provisional insolvency
administrator Peter-Alexander Borchardt said in a statement.
Imtech Germany filed for insolvency almost two weeks ago and
the parent company followed suit a week later, capping a long
slide that began in 2013 after accounting irregularities were
uncovered at its Polish and German operations.
Imtech has since hastily sold operations representing 43
percent of its revenues. The German business accounts for
another 21 percent, or 860 million euros ($952 million).
Insolvency administrator Borchardt aims to sell Imtech
Germany as a whole, but at least some of the possible bidders
have expressed an interest in only parts of the business, a
spokesman for Borchardt told Reuters.
Several people familiar with the sales process said Imtech
Germany's services business was especially likely to spark
interest as it is quite profitable.
They said mainly companies in the construction sector were
eyeing Imtech Germany, with less interest coming from private
equity firms because Imtech's industry is seen as difficult.
Germany's Bilfinger, which has some overlapping
business with Imtech, declined to comment on whether it was
among the companies that have expressed interest.
Ernst & Young has been hired to organise the sales
process.
($1 = 0.9036 euros)
