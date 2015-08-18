UPDATE 1-Sale started of insolvent Imtech Germany

* More than 40 parties express interest - administrator

* Administrator aims to sell Imtech Germany as a whole

* Some interested parties want only parts

* Interest comes mainly from construction sector - sources (Adds insolvency administrator comment, details on businesses to be sold)

FRANKFURT, Aug 18 The insolvency administrator for the German unit of bankrupt Dutch engineering services company Royal Imtech said on Tuesday it had launched the sale of the business.

"Interest could be huge. We have already received more than 40 qualified expressions of interest," provisional insolvency administrator Peter-Alexander Borchardt said in a statement.

Imtech Germany filed for insolvency almost two weeks ago and the parent company followed suit a week later, capping a long slide that began in 2013 after accounting irregularities were uncovered at its Polish and German operations.

Imtech has since hastily sold operations representing 43 percent of its revenues. The German business accounts for another 21 percent, or 860 million euros ($952 million).

Insolvency administrator Borchardt aims to sell Imtech Germany as a whole, but at least some of the possible bidders have expressed an interest in only parts of the business, a spokesman for Borchardt told Reuters.

Several people familiar with the sales process said Imtech Germany's services business was especially likely to spark interest as it is quite profitable.

They said mainly companies in the construction sector were eyeing Imtech Germany, with less interest coming from private equity firms because Imtech's industry is seen as difficult.

Germany's Bilfinger, which has some overlapping business with Imtech, declined to comment on whether it was among the companies that have expressed interest.

Ernst & Young has been hired to organise the sales process.

($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Additional reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Georgina Prodhan)