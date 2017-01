AMSTERDAM Aug 13 Royal Imtech, the Dutch engineering services company, said it was declared bankrupt on Thursday and that it expects its marine and Nordic divisions to be sold to private investors.

Imtech, which employs 22,000 people in 35 countries and has sales of roughly 4 billion euros, filed for protection from creditors on Tuesday, after its German unit filed for insolvency. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Susan Fenton)