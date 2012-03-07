版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 8日 星期四 04:47 BJT

New Issue-Royal Bank of Canada sells $1.25 bln notes

March 7 Royal Bank of Canada on
Wednesday sold $1.25 billion of global medium-term notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and RBC were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 	
	
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 1.150 PCT   MATURITY    03/13/2015   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.968   FIRST PAY   09/13/2012 	
MOODY'S Aa1     YIELD 1.161 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/14/2012   	
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 75 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH DOUBLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐