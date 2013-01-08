BRIEF-RBC CEO says bank to run at 8.5-9 pct Basel III ratio

GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise with oil futures, investors await earnings
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
TORONTO Jan 8 Royal Bank of Canada : * CEO expects bank to operate with Basel III tier 1 common equity ratio of
8.5-9 percent in future years * RBC CEO Nixon says Europe has stabilized, but structural challenges remain * RBC CEO Nixon says his departure from the bank is "not imminent" * RBC CEO Nixon sees opportunity for bolt-on acquisitions in wealth management
and investor services businesess, but not in wholesale banking * Nixon was speaking at RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference in Toronto
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has shortlisted companies for its solar and wind power projects, as part of the first round of its renewable energy initiative, the energy ministry said on Monday.
April 10 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.