2012年 9月 11日

BRIEF-RBC sees slower Canadian mortgage growth

TORONTO, Sept 11 Royal Bank of Canada : * Canadian banking head Mckay sees Canadian mortgage growth slowing over the

next year, partially offset by higher growth in home equity lines of credit

