RBC's Nixon sees pay slip to C$10.1 mln last year

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pay reflects strong earnings, U.S. bank sale
* CEO Nixon earned C$11 mln in 2010
TORONTO Feb 6 Royal Bank of Canada paid Chief Executive Gordon Nixon C$10.1 million ($10.1 million) last year, an 8.2 percent decrease from 2010 due to a loss taken from the sale of its U.S. branch banking operation, RBC said on Monday.
RBC, Canada's biggest bank, notched record earnings from its domestic banking and wealth management divisions last year, but took a C$1.6 billion earnings hit from the sale of its U.S.-based bank to PNC Financial Services Group.
The bank's board "weighed both RBC's record earnings from continuing operations and the impact of the sale of the U.S. retail bank," in arriving at the figure, RBC said. The compensation was disclosed in the bank's annual proxy circular.
RBC's total net income for the year was C$4.9 billion, while income from continuing operations was C$6.7 billion.
Nixon's pay, which compares with 2010 compensation of C$11 million, consists of a C$1.5 million base salary, along with C$1.75 million in bonuses and C$6.85 million in deferred share units and stock options, the bank said.
While it has retreated from its money-losing U.S. bank, RBC has a sizable Wall Street presence, and has been expanding its wealth management business in Europe.
Nixon took over the top job at RBC in 2001 and is the longest serving CEO of the country's five biggest banks.
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.