RPT-UPDATE 1-RBC "examining opportunities" regarding Dexia-CEO

TORONTO, Oct 28 Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is "examining its opportunities" regarding its joint venture with distressed Belgian lender Dexia (DEXI.BR), RBC's chief executive said on Friday.

In an interview with Canada's BNN television, CEO Gord Nixon wouldn't comment on whether Canada's biggest bank was negotiating to buy Dexia's 50 percent stake in the venture, RBC Dexia Investor Services, but acknowledged there was pressure on RBC to make a decision.

Dexia said last week it had started the process of disposing of its 50 percent stake in RBC Dexia, and RBC has right of first refusal on the asset.

"So there's no question that we have to examine what our opportunities are going forward," Nixon said.

RBC Dexia caters to institutional investors, offering asset management, global custody - safeguarding assets - as well as pension services.

The joint venture had assets under administration of C$2.8 trillion ($2.82 trillion) at the end of 2010.

Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said in a recent note it would likely cost Royal Bank C$300 million to C$400 million to buy out the joint venture, based on RBC Dexia's C$29 million contribution to RBC's earnings in 2010.

Brussels-based Dexia was bailed out by France, Belgium and Luxembourg this month, receiving 90 billion euros ($127 billion) of state guarantees and accepting that the Belgian government would take over its operations in that country for 4 billion euros.

Nixon noted that Dexia was completely "ring-fenced", meaning that it debt troubles will not seep into RBC's balance sheet. "It's not a risk," he said.

Nixon said Royal Bank was looking to add to its wealth management business and was looking for assets that that may be sold off by European financial-services companies needing to clean up their balance sheets.

"Absolutely, we are looking," he said.

Asked about Canada's housing industry, which has remained strong despite concerns about consumer debt levels, Nixon said he didn't think their was a general price bubble, although he said there were "pockets of concern". (Reporting by Cameron French in Toronto; editing by Peter Galloway and Rob Wilson)