MOVES-RBC Wealth names Daniel Bisson fiduciary services chief of staff

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls, stocks pare gains after Trump inauguration
* Trump says to put "America First" (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
Nov 4 RBC Wealth Management, part of Royal Bank of Canada, has appointed Daniel Bisson as fiduciary services chief of staff at RBC Wealth Management-International.
Bisson, based in Guernsey, will also join the fiduciary services management committee.
He reports to David Foster, head of fiduciary services, RBC Wealth said on Wednesday.
Bisson was previously head of business development and execution at RBC Wealth. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Trump says to put "America First" (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
Jan 20 AT&T Inc said it added more than 200,000 paying subscribers to DirecTV Now in what industry observers called a strong launch of the streaming television service introduced in November.