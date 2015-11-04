MOVES-RBC Wealth names Daniel Bisson fiduciary services chief of staff

Nov 4 RBC Wealth Management, part of Royal Bank of Canada, has appointed Daniel Bisson as fiduciary services chief of staff at RBC Wealth Management-International.

Bisson, based in Guernsey, will also join the fiduciary services management committee.

He reports to David Foster, head of fiduciary services, RBC Wealth said on Wednesday.

Bisson was previously head of business development and execution at RBC Wealth. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)