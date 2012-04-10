版本:
2012年 4月 11日

Royal Bank Of Canada sells C$1.5 bln notes - term sheet

April 10 Royal Bank Of Canada on Tuesday sold C$1.5 billion of five-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.58 percent notes, due April 13, 2017, were priced at 99.986 to yield 2.583 percent or 107 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.

