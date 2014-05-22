UPDATE 1-RBC profit rises 15 percent on domestic lending, capital markets

(Adds details on expectations, segment results)
TORONTO May 22 Royal Bank of Canada
reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday,
driven by strong domestic lending volumes and capital markets
revenue.
Canada's largest bank said it had earned C$2.20 billion
($2.01 billion), or C$1.47 a share, in the second quarter ended
April 30, up from C$1.91 billion, or C$1.25 a share, a year
earlier.
The bank said it earned C$1.49 on what it called a cash
diluted basis. Analysts on average had expected a profit of
C$1.44, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Capital markets income rose 32 percent to C$507 million,
which the bank said was due to strong trading results, solid
growth in its U.S. loan book and higher mergers and acquisitions
activity, as well as an accounting adjustment.
Personal and commercial banking income rose 7 percent to
C$1.1 billion, while wealth management income climbed 25 percent
to C$278 million.
Provisions for bad loans fell 15 percent to C$244 million.
RBC is the first Canadian lender to report second-quarter
results.
($1 = 1.0934 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)