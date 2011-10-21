RBC Wealth chief affirms profit goal despite markets

* RBC Wealth Management sees C$2 bln profit in 2015

* Target assumes higher rates, stock returns

TORONTO Oct 21 Royal Bank of Canada's (RY.TO) wealth management group is sticking with its goal of tripling profit by 2015, but the division's head acknowledged on Friday the target is based on assumptions of a market recovery.

Speaking at an investor conference in Toronto, RBC Wealth Management Group head George Lewis said the target of a C$2 billion ($2 billion) profit is based on interest rates rising at least 150 basis points from current levels, and stock market returns averaging 5-6 percent a year.

"A key part of the growth plan is driven by assumptions of improving market conditions, and this is the only element of the plan that's behind schedule," Lewis said on Friday.

As of Friday morning, Canada's benchmark S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 10.6 percent year-to-date.

Net income in the wealth management unit rose by 14.8 percent in 2010 to C$669 million. All told, the bank earned C$5.2 billion last year.

Shares of the bank, Canada's largest, were up 45 Canadian cents at C$48.04 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday morning.

($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Peter Galloway)