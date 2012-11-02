BRIEF-RBS expects news on Libor settlements by Feb 2013

BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
LONDON Nov 2 RBS : * CEO says 400 million STG increase is best 'guestimate' for ppi, can't say
won't be further increases * CEO says will look and see whether capacity has adequately come out of
investment bank * CEO says does have more shrinkage ahead, as announced in January * CEO says fsa would have most comprehensive view of libor settlement * CEO says disappointed if not more news of libor settlements by February 2013 * CEO says citizens remains part of core strategy * CEO says have to be pragmatic in relation to core strategy, including
citizens * CEO says 'may be a day' when sale of citizens would help shareholder value * CEO says has will not rule out sale of citizens * CEO says money tied up in RBS should be used better for other government
purposes * CEO says most unlikely EU would change its mind over mandate to sell branches * CEO says won't be able to make good judgement of interest rate swap
mis-selling cost until fsa pilot scheme complete * CEO says may be bigger provisions to come for interest rate swap mis-selling * CEO says explosive reaction to barclays case has been factor in regulators
delaying libor settlements
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million