版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 1日 星期五 15:43 BJT

BRIEF-RBS 'will come down severely on those breaking rules' - CEO

Nov 1 RBS : * CEO says decision on how much to sell in fast tranche of citizens IPO has not

yet been made * CEO says fx investigations at early stage, will come down very severely on
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐