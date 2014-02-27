BRIEF-RBS to consider selling 20-33 pct of Citizens in first sale

BRIEF-Viacom Inc announces launch of Global Product Development Group
* Announced launch of Global Product Development Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 RBS : * CEO says needs to get bank in position to re-start dividends before UK can
sell shares * CEO says no decision been made on EU bonus cap, yet to apply to pay 200
percent of base pay * Fd says would expect to consider selling between 20-33 percent of citizens in
first tranche * Source text
* Announced launch of Global Product Development Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Tensions between Elliott Management and specialty metals maker Arconic Inc escalated on Tuesday, as the hedge fund spurned a truce offered by the company and urged shareholders to elect all four of its director nominees.
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders "will vote with their wallets" on the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and slate of board nominees.