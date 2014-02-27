版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-RBS to consider selling 20-33 pct of Citizens in first sale

Feb 27 RBS : * CEO says needs to get bank in position to re-start dividends before UK can

sell shares * CEO says no decision been made on EU bonus cap, yet to apply to pay 200

percent of base pay * Fd says would expect to consider selling between 20-33 percent of citizens in

first tranche * Source text
