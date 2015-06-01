MOVES-RBS head of asset-backed products leaves -Bloomberg

June 1 Royal Bank of Scotland investment bank's global head of asset-backed products and credit trading has left the bank, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Scott Eichel joined the bank in 2008 from New York-based Bear Stearns, which was acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co , Bloomberg said.

RBS, which is 79 percent-owned by the British government, plans to shrink the investment bank and pull out of 25 countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East so it can focus on its biggest clients in Britain.

RBS could not be reached immediately for a comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)