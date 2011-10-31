Canadian Mint to offer C$250 mln in gold receipts

* C$250 million offering to close in November

* Receipts to be listed on TSX, redeemable for gold

Oct 31 The Royal Canadian Mint plans to raise at least C$250 million ($250 million) by issuing gold exchange-traded receipts that will allow investors to own and trade the precious metal.

The mint, which produces and distributes Canadian coins, will offer the receipts - valued at C$20 apiece - in an initial public offering expected in late November, it said in a statement on Friday.

Net proceeds of the offering will be used to buy gold on behalf of the purchasers of the receipts, who are in turn entitled to redeem their receipts for gold bars or coins, or cash based on their market prices.

"We hope that investors will see this as a convenient, efficient and secure method for investing in and owning physical gold," Ian Bennett, chief executive of the mint, said in a statement.

The receipts will be offered in both Canadian and U.S. dollars, the mint said.

The IPO will be led by a syndicate of investment dealers led by TD Securities and National Bank Financial.

The price of gold XAU= has more than doubled over the past three years as weak capital markets, economic concerns, and the debt crisis have prompted investors to embrace the safe-haven appeal of the metal.

($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting by Cameron French in Toronto; editing by Peter Galloway)