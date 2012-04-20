UPDATE 1-Royal Caribbean posts lower profit, cuts forecast

April 20 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd,
the world's second-largest cruise operator, reported a lower
first-quarter profit and cut its full-year forecast, citing
higher fuel costs and the bargains it has had to offer to make
up for a slowdown in bookings.
Royal Caribbean, whose lines include its namesake and
Celebrity Cruises, said on Friday it now expects 2012 earnings
per share of $1.80 to $2.10, compared with an earlier forecast
of $1.90 to $2.30.
Royal Caribbean, which has faced slower business after the
Costa Concordia shipwreck of its larger competitor Carnival Corp
& Plc in January, said overall booking volumes
since February, when it last gave a forecast, were down by a
mid-single-digit percentage. The cruise operator has lowered
prices to address that reduction in business.
But the company in a statement said that booking activity is
"gradually" improving and that the effects of the Costa
Concordia tragedy are "waning."
Royal Caribbean earned net income of $47 million or 21 cents
per share on revenue of $1.83 billion for the first quarter,
compared with $78.4 million or 36 cents per share on revenue of
$1.67 billion a year earlier.
On Jan. 13, the Costa Concordia, a liner operated by the
Costa Cruises unit of rival Carnival, hit a reef just off an
Italian island and capsized, killing or hurting dozens.
Royal Caribbean shares were down 2 percent in premarket
trading.