New Issue- Royal Caribbean sells $650 mln in notes

Nov 5 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd on Friday sold $650 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $500 million. Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ROYAL CARIBBEAN AMT $650 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/07/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 353 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS