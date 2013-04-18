UPDATE 2-Suspicious package delays cruise ship at Florida port

April 18 A suspicious package found at the Port
of Tampa, Florida on Thursday on a pallet that was to be loaded
onto a cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises,
was not a bomb, the sheriff's office said.
Two bomb-sniffing dogs found the parcel during a routine
security check, said a spokeswoman for the Hillsborough County
Sheriff's Office. Explosives experts investigated the package
before saying it was harmless.
As a precaution, the sheriff's office evacuated the terminal
building being used by Royal Caribbean to check in passengers
sailing on its Jewel of the Seas.