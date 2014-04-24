Royal Caribbean profit falls 65 percent

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
April 24 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world's second-largest cruise operator, reported a 65 percent fall in quarterly profit as customers spent less on tickets and onboard amenities.
Net income fell to $26.5 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $76.2 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the company, whose lines also include Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises, fell 1 percent to $1.89 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.